Machine Gun Kelly Jokes About Why He Smashed Champagne Glass on His Head Following NYC Concert

Making sense of it all! Machine Gun Kelly has a fairly simple explanation for breaking a champagne glass on his own face and causing himself to bleed.

The Mainstream Sellout artist sat down with Seth Meyers on Wednesday's Late Night, one day after he made headlines for lacerating his own face with a glass during a celebration following his huge performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

When asked how he was feeling, Kelly joked, "There are censors, right? I feel like s**t."

"Last time you were here, you'd just done the VMAs you'd hurt your hand at the VMAs, and you hurt yourself again last night at MSG," Meyers recalled. "

"Yeah, I'm going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule," Kelly quipped.

In regards to what actually went down at the post-concert party, Kelly said, "You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people's attention]? Yeah, well, I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head."

"You know, in medicine, that call that 'asking for it,'" Meyers replied, as Kelly burst into laughter.

"Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night," Kelly quipped.

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

On Tuesday, the “Forget Me Too” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to give fans a look at the celebrations that followed his sold-out show. In the clip, stands above a crowd at his after-party at Catch Steakhouse.

With the mic in one hand and a champagne flute in the other, MGK tells the crowd, “I don’t give a f**k, bro. I don’t give a sh*t,” before smashing the flute on his head. In the next clip, MGK, wearing a shiny all-pink outfit, is dripping blood from his forehead as he goes into his song, "My Ex’s Best Friend."

It’s been a busy week for MGK. On Monday, the superstar had his leading lady by his side during the premiere of his Hulu documentary, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink. During a chat with ET, the couple cleared up their marriage status, after MGK called the Jennifer Body’s actress “my wife.”

"I think when I speak about terminology -- it never felt like my girlfriend," he told ET. "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship."

Fox shared a similar sentiment when she crashed the interview on Monday, sharing that they'll get married when the time is right. "He’s got all the names," she said. "No [we aren't married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year. When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."