Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'Locked In' With New Girlfriend Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's new love is "locked" and loaded!



The two have been going strong since first being linked in May, and the "Bloody Valentine" singer is only doubling down on their starstruck love story.



Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared on a segment of BuzzFeed Celeb's Thirst Tweets in which he, well, read thirsty tweets that had been written about him.

After he adorably tried to take compliments on his smile and laugh, the 30-year-old rapper learned that a fan wanted to go on a date with him.

“Machine gun kelly I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date," the post read.

“I’m locked in already right now,” he quickly responded. “No dates for me. Probably ever."

BuzzFeed/YouTube

MGK and Fox have been spending a lot of time together lately, including late nights where the Ohio-born rapper muses about soup and head banging to his songs, including the new "Concert for Aliens."

Fox and Kelly first met in March, on the Puerto Rico set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Filming was suspended shortly thereafter due to the coronavirus crisis. Then in May, Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, announced that they had called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

Last month, Fox and Kelly appeared on the podcast Give Them Lala ... With Randall, which is co-hosted by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, the director of Midnight in the Switchgrass. While chatting about their instant connection, Fox explained that her bond with MGK seemed to be written in the stars.