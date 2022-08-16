Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Bloodied Face After Cleveland Performance

Machine Gun Kelly's face has taken quite a hit during his 2022 Mainstream Sellout tour. Less than two months after the 32-year-old musician lacerated his forehead by smashing a champagne flute over his head at a celebration following his concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden, MGK showed off a similar injury.

"Oh, my God, Cleveland," Kelly said in an Instagram Story, showing his face full of blood. "That was f*cking insane."

MGK later showed another close-up of his face, and while the blood was mostly gone, his nose endured a nasty gash. "They didn't tell you I went back to the stadium at 5 am and tried to sleep in the middle of the field LMAO," he wrote, referring to the Cleveland Brown's stadium where he played his show the night prior.

In video posted by Twitter user @_Mrt_XX, MGK can be seen telling the crowd that he's going to be fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes the show continues. After he chugs a glass of wine, he says, "You know what I say to that? 'I'm not stopping this show for sh*t, I'm rich b*tch,'" before breaking the wine glass over his head.

The love this man has for his fans is unmatched, at every concert gives all his soul and passion and never wants to leave.He pays 70 k for every extra 10 minutes spent performing for us😳💜#machinegunkelly #EST4LIFE #MainstreamSelloutTour #Cleveland #FEStadium pic.twitter.com/DZAm26lgUu — Mrt (@_Mrt_XX) August 14, 2022

While Kelly himself didn't elaborate on how he ended up with a bloodied face this time, adrenaline was running high for the "Emo Girl" artist. Ahead of his show, Kelly was honored by Mayor Justin Bibb, who declared Aug. 13 as "Machine Gun Kelly Day" in the artist's hometown of Cleveland.

"It’s officially a holiday in the city of Cleveland! thank you @mayorbibb and thank you Cleveland," Kelly captioned an Instagram video on Sunday. In the clip, Bibb can be heard telling the crowd through applause, "Four years ago I met MGK, and I didn't know someone loved the city of Cleveland as much as I did, but he does. And so today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day."

Back in June, MGK shared a video from the moment he smashed a glass on his head during an after-party at Catch Steakhouse in NYC. “I don’t give a f**k, bro. I don’t give a sh*t,” he told the crowd, before belting out his hit song, "My Ex’s Best Friend," while bleeding.

The following day, Kelly made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers and explained what he was thinking in the moment. "There are censors, right? I feel like s**t," he told Meyers when asked how he was feeling following the wild night.

"You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people's attention]? Yeah, well, I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head," he added.

"You know, in medicine, they call that 'asking for it,'" Meyers quipped in response, as MGK couldn't help but laugh, saying, "Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night."