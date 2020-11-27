Macy's Black Friday Jewelry Sale: Take Up to 80% Off

Head to the Macy's Black Friday sale to jump on the retailer's jewelry deals and save up to 80% off the regular price.

Items on offer at a deep discount range from fine jewelry to fashion jewelry to engagement rings to styles for men and kids. Whether you're looking for a new pair of studs for yourself or a special necklace for your mom, grab it now before the Macy's Black Friday sale ends on Nov. 28.

You might want to poke around the other sales on the site after you've added your jewelry to cart! Macy's is a one-stop shop for Black Friday deals, with savings on everything from home decor to women's apparel to toys to kitchen essentials.

Shop all Macy's Black Friday deals on jewelry, and see our top pics below.

An exquisite engagement ring with a cluster of diamonds set in 14k white gold, this stunner is marked down a whopping 83% from its regular price.

REGULARLY $5,905.90

Save 25% on this unique bracelet featuring blue and clear crystal accents set in rose gold-tone mixed plated metal.

REGULARLY $99

Colorful small square studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels.

REGULARLY $32

Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use.

REGULARLY $1,000

Several Michael Kors bracelets are marked down for Black Friday, including this cubic zirconia link statement piece.

REGULARLY $295

A sparkly teddy bear pendant necklace to complete any festive outfit, now under $10 at Macy's.

REGULARLY $29.50

Save 75% on this pretty necklace and earring set, which comes in a velvet gift box.

REGULARLY $60