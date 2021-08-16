Mae Whitman Says She's 'Proud and Happy' to Identify as Pansexual

Mae Whitman is pansexual and proud!

The 33-year-old actress voices a lesbian witch named Amity Blight on Disney Channel's The Owl House, and while promoting the animated series via Twitter on Monday, she revealed she identifies as pansexual in real life.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," Whitman gushed. "Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world!"

"I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," she continued in a second tweet. "This is the word that fits me best and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)"

Whitman also shared links to websites for GLAAD and the Bisexual Research Center, encouraging her fans to learn more.

Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House. Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important :,) keep it up world! #TOH pic.twitter.com/B3C71c24aN — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

I know ppl might be unfamiliar with what pansexual means; for me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders. This is the word that fits me best 🌈 and I’m proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community :,)



For more https://t.co/D2rwslVMm8 https://t.co/bnzkK88Tya — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) August 16, 2021

Over on Instagram, Whitman posted screenshots of her latest tweets, along with a series of photos. One of the pics featured a gif that read, "Some might say I'm, Bi-Furious."

The post was well-received by plenty of her followers, who took to the comments section to send her messages of love and support. "I love you so much and am so proud of you," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Luv U my lil pan labyrinth!!!"

Hear more in the video below.