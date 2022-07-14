'Magic Mike': Channing Tatum Teases New Lap Dance Scene, Announces North American Live Tour (Exclusive)

Magic Mike is back -- and bigger than ever. Channing Tatum recently wrapped filming on the third installment of the franchise with director Steven Soderbergh, and is teasing a steamy new scene that is sure to be a standout moment from the film.

"You've seen me dance onstage, but you've never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance," he says in an exclusive interview with ET's Nischelle Turner. "That's definitely going to be in the third one."

"I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie," he continues. "We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There's a splash zone in the movie, so it's a for real thing."

Tatum is referring to a wet-and-wild moment in the stage production of Magic Mike Live, which has seen runs in Las Vegas, the U.K., Australia and Germany in recent years. Now, some of the brightest stars from each of the respective productions will join forces to bring the show across North America for a years-long tour kicking off this fall in Miami.

"We didn't even know we were going to do a live show during the first movie and then we ended up doing it in Vegas," he says. "We made this show that we all fell in love with and we were just like, 'We got to do a tour in America that isn't a residency in a fixed place. ... We want to bring it to everyone, you know, all over America 'cause it's medicine. It's medicine for the soul."

Tickets for Magic Mike Live, kicking off at the Miami Marine Stadium on Oct. 13, 2022, are available now at MMLTour.com.

MML Worldwide

Not just for a girls night out, Tatum insists that anyone of any age will revel in the fun of the "irreverent" experience. "I don't care what you like," he says, "you will go, and you will have the best time of your life."

As for whether fans can expect Tatum to pop up at a Magic Mike Live show for a surprise performance, he gave ET an enthusiastic, "100 percent."

"There are two dances in the live show that, ever since the very first time that we created it, I was like, 'Uh, well, I am doing that at some point!'" he confesses. "I promised all my first generation OG dancers, like, 'I am absolutely going to come dance with you boys.'"

When it comes to his Magic Mike Live cast and crew, it's nothing but love for Tatum. "They're like my brothers and my sisters," he says. "We're a weird, little, strange family. We all love each other."

While they have undoubtedly enlisted some of the top dancers in their field, Tatum said that, for him, personal character transcends talent when assembling a team.

"We do extensive interviews with these guys to get to know them. What's their relationship with their mom like? Do they really, actually respect women? Because I think that is what our show is -- just completely different," he says. "We've done, I think, just a really special job curating the people that are creating the show.

"It's really important to us that the show feel good," he concludes.

Below, the cast of Magic Mike Live poses at a launch event in Miami with choreographers Luke Broadlick and Alison Faulk.

MML Worldwide