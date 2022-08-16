Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill’s Ex-Husband Jon Was Pronounced Dead on a Sidewalk After ‘Sudden Tragedy’

Jon Hill's death is still shrouded in mystery. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office told ET that the late musician, who's the former husband of makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill, was pronounced dead on a sidewalk on Aug. 10.

The cause and manner of death have been deferred pending additional investigation, the coroner's office told ET, adding that Jon's body has been released to his family.

Page Six, who was first to report the most recent update on Jon's death, noted that the late drummer's autopsy results won't be ready for "months."

Jaclyn announced the tragic news the day after Jon died, writing on her Instagram Story that he died after a "sudden tragedy."

The next day, Jaclyn shared photos of herself and Jon on Instagram, along with a lengthy tribute to her ex, whom she wed in 2009 and split from nine years later.

"Jon, you were the most kind & compassionate person I’ve ever known. You looked people in the eyes & you truly listened & cared about what they had to say," she wrote. "You had so much talent you didn’t even know what to do with it. You turned your pain into art & touched so many people with your honesty in your music. You were one of the funniest people I’ve ever met! You made everybody laugh uncontrollably & I will forever miss that about you."

"I know we ended our marriage but we never stopped loving & caring for each other. All I ever wanted was for you to find your happiness & be free from your struggles," Jaclyn added. "My heart is broken knowing that you are gone but my spirit knows that you are finally free. And I know that you’re up there playing the drums right now making everyone laugh. I will carry our memories & inside jokes with me for the rest of my life. Rest peacefully. Love, Twix."

After their split, Jaclyn continued to use Jon's last name professionally and often lent her support to him amid his drug addiction. Jon addressed their split and his addiction struggles in a 2019 interview with Billboard.

"During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff," Jon told the outlet. "I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong."

Though he eventually did get clean, Jon revealed that Jaclyn ultimately "decided she didn't want to" be with him anymore, something that came as "a huge shock" to the rock musician.

"We were married for nine years. For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean," he said at the time. "She often said, 'You don't love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time."

After their divorce, Jaclyn began dating YouTuber Jordan Farnum, to whom she's now engaged.