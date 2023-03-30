Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Mama June Shannon’s oldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, has been diagnosed with cancer, ET has learned.

TMZ is reporting that the 28-year-old has stage 4 cancer and received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. Anna underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung, according to the outlet

Anna has reportedly experienced her first round of chemotherapy, with further treatment decisions to be made depending on her reaction.

A source tells TMZ that Anna ’s family members are "very hopeful" she will get better.

Instagram/annamarie35

Anna is a mother of two, sharing daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

Anna is the sister of Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 17.

Anna has been outspoken about her mother, June. In 2017, Mama June's shocking weight-loss journey was documented on the WE tv reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

At the time, Anna said the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's weight loss was motivated by fame.

"I think she did it just to be more famous," Anna told E! News. "I don't think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery."

Anna and June recently reunited, attending a baby shower in June 2021 together, and later at June’s Florida wedding to Justin Stroud last month.

ET has reached out to Mama June's rep for comment on her daughter's reported cancer diagnosis.