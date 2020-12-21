Mandy Moore Details How Pregnancy Changed During Her Third Trimester

The home stretch can often be the hardest. Mandy Moore is opening up about the unexpected challenges she's been facing now that she's in her third trimester.

The This Is Us star -- who is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith -- took to her Instagram story looking for some guidance with difficulties she hadn't before experienced during her pregnancy journey.

"Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy?" Moore wrote. "What the heck?"

Moore, 36, added, "I feel like everything just turned on a dime."

She later shared a follow-up post thanking all the other moms who responded to her when she was feeling "out of sorts."

"Today is a new day and I definitely feel less ‘off’ but going with the flow and expecting to feel all the feels again soon," Moore wrote. "Hormones are no joke."

She also posted another video in which she assured fans, "I am OK. I am grateful. It is just wild, hormones are crazy." She added text over the video that read, "Crying for no reason."

Mandy Moore/Instagram

"I managed to get out of bed and go on a nice long walk today, and I'm feeling good," Moore continued. "I hope you all are feeling good."

Moore first announced that she and Goldsmith were expecting back in September with a heartfelt black-and-white snapshot showing Goldsmith resting his hand on her stomach.

"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 💙," the actress captioned the cute announcement.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot back in 2018 with an intimate ceremony in their backyard. Check out the video below for more on the couple's cute baby news.