Mandy Moore Explains How Finding Out Her Dog Is Cancer-Free Helped Induce Labor

Mandy Moore has a lot to celebrate! On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an update on her dog, Jackson, who had an emergency surgery to remove a mass last month.

In the post, Moore shared that Jackson is cancer free, happy news she first learned just hours before going into labor with her son, Gus.

"In the flutter of all things Gus, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention this guy got a clean bill of health," she wrote alongside a pic of Jackson, whom she's had for a decade. "His tumor was benign. Cancer-free."

"We found out about 3 hours before I went into labor and I know my relief was what set things in motion," she continued of herself and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. "So much gratitude these days. We love you so much, Jackson!!!"

Mandy Moore / Instagram

Moore and Goldsmith announced that they'd welcomed baby Gus in a Feb. 23 Instagram post.

"Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith," she captioned a sweet pic of the newborn. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents."

"We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," she added.

In a follow up post the next day, Moore shared a pic of a blanket with her son's name, which featured a pink "A" and white "T."

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," Moore wrote. "Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story."

"I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day," she added.

