Mandy Moore Reveals How Her Pregnancy Announcement Accidentally Insulted Her Mother-In-Law

Mandy Moore's plan to tell her mother-in-law, Kathy Goldsmith, about her pregnancy didn't go as well as she'd hoped. The 36-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and shares how the baby news accidentally offended her husband, Taylor Goldsmith's, mom.

"My parents, we broke the news via Zoom, which was lovely but not the way you had sort of built up in your brain," Moore says. "But my in-laws live very close to us and it was my mother-in-law's birthday and we decided, like, this is the perfect birthday gift for her. We were gonna give her a picture of the ultrasound."

"So we gave her a gift and we were like, 'Open your card at the end,'" she continues. "The card just said, 'Happy birthday, grandma!' And she read the card and was like, 'Oh, thanks.' [She was] a little insulted, I think, that we were calling her grandma."

Things turned around, though, when Goldsmith pulled out an ultrasound photo to help explain the note on the card.

"I've never heard a human being make the sound that she made. It was, like, a cry and a scream, an exasperation. I was very worried that she was going to have a heart attack. I'm like, 'Kathy, you've got to breathe! It's good news! It's happy news!'" Moore recalls. "She was just so beside herself with excitement."

Moore first announced that she and Goldsmith were expecting a son in September with a series of black-and-white photos. Watch the video below for more on the couple.