Mandy Moore's Music Video 'In Real Life' Features Wilmer Valderrama and Hilary Duff: Watch!

For the newly dropped music video for her single, "In Real Life," the singer enlisted the help of fellow celebrities to pull back the curtains on their own real lives. The star-studded visual features familiar faces like Hilary Duff, Amanda Kloots, Karamo Brown, Wilmer Valderrama and Skylar Astin. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without members of her TV family, This Is Us ' Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Perhaps the cutest of all the cameos are the ones made by her 1-year-old son, August, shown playing instruments with mom Mandy and dad Taylor Goldsmith, riding in a stroller or being held by the couple. As for the rest of the video's celebrity cast, they're showing, well, real life: brushing their teeth, exercising, working on set, taking care of their kids, playing with their dogs and taking in the world outside.

"I started writing this song while I was still pregnant with my son Gus, but didn’t end up finishing it until after he arrived," Moore said in a statement. "In a way it speaks to every cliché about becoming a parent: all the lights get turned on, everything crystallizes in a way that you never could have imagined. Before Gus was born, my life was completely about me, and not necessarily even in a selfish sense—you just put one foot in front of the other and make your way through the world, and hopefully try to be the best version of yourself. But then this person enters the equation, and all that gets turned on its head. I wanted to write something that distills all that down, and also acknowledges that this is the most important role that I’ll ever play in my life."