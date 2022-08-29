Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Husbands, Ryan Hurd and Jason Aldean, Jump in on Their Online Feud

The feud started last week when Brittany took to Instagram and posted a video showing her before and after glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼."

The remark didn't sit well with Maren, who took to Twitter with a response. Echoing a criticism of Brittany from fellow country singer Cassadee Pope, Maren wrote, "It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Jason subtly addressed the dig by commenting, "MY Barbie," on his wife's Instagram, while Ryan had a more pointed comment to make on Twitter.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with," he wrote.

Later, Ryan added, "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we’re pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we’re f**king fine, and I promise she isn’t going to shut up now."

Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all. And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 27, 2022

On Friday, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories and doubled down on her stance. Her response to the criticism included her claiming that "advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care,' is one of the worst evils."

She added, "The other day [son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [daughter] Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children.”

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Brittany continued. "... Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!"

It should be noted that, according to The Washington Post, current medical guidelines say children should not undergo gender-affirming genital surgery before turning 18.

Maren also took to her own Instagram Stories with a direct message for her fans in her corner.

I don’t think y’all know how important it is to have people within the country music industry like @MarenMorris saying what needs to be said pic.twitter.com/bINabpeKdT — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) August 27, 2022

"Y'all have been so sweet and supportive today of me and Cassadee," she began her video. "I will say, we can handle this s**t, we have dealt with idiots for years saying insanely stupid stuff at us but I would check on your trans friends, check on your gay friends, anyone that is in country music and had to look at that bulls**t today and feel subhuman."

She continued to thank her fans again for their love and support, adding, "It was just like, I didn't really think I woke up and chose violence today, I was like, I'm so sick of looking at absolute horses**t on the internet and people getting away with it -- much less being celebrated for it."