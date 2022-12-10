Maren Morris Defends Meghan Markle From 'Profound Hatred' Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Doc

Maren Morris says she can't fathom "the hatred and annoyance" directed at Meghan Markle, which she asserts is "mostly coming from women."

The country star posted a TikTok video on Friday and said she was about to hop on a flight and get ready to watch Meghan and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. But before watching the doc, Morris had some questions.

"This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically -- mostly coming from women, I have to say -- it's unfathomable to me, because people are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that's all that this is" Morris says. "Um, have you seen his family?"

The "My Church" singer then brought some receipts, starting with the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936. She touched on Edward leaving the family "because they would not allow him to marry the woman he loved because she had been divorced."

Morris also brought up Princess Margaret, who "did not leave the family, but I kind of wish she had" after the monarch and the Church of England forbade her to marry Peter Townsend, a soon-to-be divorcee.

"Apart from Diana, Princess Margaret’s story is one of the saddest," Morris opined. "And you talk about Princess Di, she didn’t leave her children but she left the family."

Morris explained her "moderate fascination with the monarchy and the royals" before reiterating how she's befuddled at "this very specific hatred to Meghan herself."

"I can only speak as an American who's fascinated with this stuff, but people have been annoyed by royals or a particular person in the royal family for centuries," she added. "So, we are only living in this time of everything being so front-facing and people getting Netflix documentaries, what have you. This all feels very pointed at one woman as it mostly always has in history. So, I don't know. What do you guys think?"

Morris' thoughts on Harry and Meghan's rocky relationship with the royal family comes one day after a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed criticisms of their docuseries, which largely stems from the couple's decision to put themselves in the spotlight with the show after leaving the high-profile royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the statement reads. "This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."