Maren Morris Shows Off Hilarious Height Difference in Viral Pic With Shaquille O'Neal

Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal make quite the pair!

The pint-sized country star and the larger-than-life NBA legend posed together for a hysterical photo op in Las Vegas over the weekend, smiling backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser.

Shaq positively towers over Maren -- even with latter seemingly wearing heels -- looking down at the top of her head with a big smile while she gazes up toward the ceiling. The petite singer stands at 5'1 while Shaq is nearly two feet taller, at 6'11.

Maren was on hand to perform as part of the festive gala, which also included sets from Maroon 5, H.E.R., Pitbull and John Mulaney. The event raised more than $3.2 million to benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities in Schools throughout Las Vegas and Atlanta, with one guest even bidding $140,000 for a game of "H.O.R.S.E." with Shaq at the auction.

"A lot of great energy here," Shaq told ET backstage, opening up about his choice of philanthropy for the event and calling the experience "very rewarding."

"I live in Atlanta and Vegas, so you're riding around on the highway, you can see me," he said. "You'll see me at a gas station, you know, I like to trust places where I'm living at."

Among Shaq's famous friends and supporters in the house on Saturday were Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek; Los Angeles Lakers' owner, Jennie Buss; Logan Paul; Flavor Flav, Nikki Fargars; President of the WNBA, Mark Davis; and more.

At one point during the benefit concert, Shaq joined Adam Levine and his band on stage to perform their hit, "This Love." The show marked Levine's first public appearance since finding himself at the center of a cheating scandal last month. He was cheered on by his pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, who sat to the left of the stage and watched the performance.