Mariah Carey Gets Her First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine and Celebrates With a High Note

Mariah Carey is celebrating after getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 52-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself getting the shot. "I'm excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot," she admitted, just seconds before a nurse injected her shoulder. "This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it."

"Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe," she added. "We're still in this battle together. So, anyway, I guess here we go!"

Shortly after, the mother of two celebrated in the most Mariah way... by hitting one of her famous high notes! "Vaccine side effect: G6," she wrote in the caption of her video.

Last March, Carey raised awareness about the importance of staying safe from the coronavirus by posting a video of her and her 9-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan (whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon) washing their hands on TikTok. Throughout the 20 seconds, they all rapped along to O.D.B.'s verse from Carey's hit single, "Fantasy."

"You ready, you got 20 seconds," Carey said at the time, as her kids excitedly started rapping. "All right, whose hands are clean? Did the time go off yet?"

Carey wrote of the video, "Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol' Dirty Bast**d! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!! ❤️."

