Mariah Carey Reveals Which Two of Her Hits Were Inspired by Derek Jeter Romance

Mariah Carey is revealing which songs she penned about her brief fling with Derek Jeter. In an interview with Vulture, the 50-year-old singer confirms that two of her 1998 tracks -- "My All" and "The Roof" -- are about the 46-year-old former New York Yankees shortstop.

Carey and Jeter's fling came toward the end of her marriage to Tommy Mottola, with whom she finalized her divorce in 1998. The musician and former pro athlete met at a dinner party and began flirting via text message shortly thereafter.

As Carey reveals in her upcoming memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the fact that many fan theories about her songs were "already out there" made it easier for her to share further details publicly.

As such, Carey tells Vulture that she "of course" remembers every detail about her first kiss with Jeter, which she describes in detail on the track "The Roof." The kiss itself took place on Jeter's roof with Carey sporting aa leather Chanel skirt and a bottle of Moët sitting nearby.

"I can never forget that moment," she says. "I mean, it’s not like it was some intensely deep, intellectually stimulating -- again, it was a great moment."

"It happened in a divine way because it helped me get past living there, in Sing Sing, under those rules and regulations," Carey adds, referencing her time living with Mottola when she felt like "a prisoner."

That feeling of being a prisoner was further described in the lyrics of "My All." When Carey sings "I’d risk my life to feel / Your body next to mine," she's crooning about what she'd do to be with Jeter and away from Mottola.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is due out Sept. 29.