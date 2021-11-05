Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Make a Cameo in Her 'Fall In Love At Christmas' Music Video

Mariah Carey's kids are part of her latest project! The singer released her new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas," on Friday, and, in the accompanying music video, her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, make a special appearance.

The video beings with Carey, Khalid and Kirk Franklin singing the track in a festive room, as they get into the Christmas spirit.

Carey's kids pop up toward the end of the video, when the singer pulls Moroccan onto her lap. Later, Moroccan and Monroe, both of whom Carey shares with her ex, Nick Cannon, lean in to give their mom a hug.

Carey's song with Khalid and Franklin is just one way she's celebrating this holiday season. Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that Carey will return to the streaming platform for an all-new holiday event, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, this December. The special will feature the first and only performance of "Fall in Love at Christmas."

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues marks Carey's second special for Apple TV+, as she starred in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special last year.

Carey is known for her love of Christmas, having written and performed the iconic 1994 holiday track, "All Want for Christmas Is You." During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last December, Carey opened up about her pride in the track.

"I'm not casual about it. I don't take it for granted. It's taken me all these years to just listen to the song at Christmas and enjoy it as a listener," she said of the much-beloved track. "For so long I would put it on, it's part of my Christmas playlist, and pick it apart. All the other artists' songs would come on and I'd just be enjoying the Christmas spirit, and then I hear that and I'd go, 'Why did I keep that there? Why didn't I change that?'"

ET was with Carey in 1994, less than 48 hours after the single hit the radio, and she opened up about creating the tune.

"When you record a Christmas album, it's around for the rest of your life," she told ET at the time. "It's something that people can play for years and years to come."

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere globally on Apple TV+ in December.