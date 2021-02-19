Marilyn Manson Subject of Criminal Investigation Into Allegations of Domestic Violence

Marilyn Manson is the subject of an investigation by authorities. Amid multiple allegations of abuse and battery leveled by several women in recent weeks, police are looking into alleged incidents of domestic violence involving the rocker, ET can confirm.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," a rep from the LA County Sheriff’s Department told ET on Thursday.

"The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood,” the statement continued.

The police investigation into Manson was first reported by The Sun on Thursday morning.

Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson later responded to the allegations and categorically denied claims that he was abusive.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

Wood also shared screenshots to her Instagram Story of posts by Manson's other accusers, all of whom said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

Shortly after Wood's post, Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco spoke with The Cut and detailed her alleged interactions with Manson, as well as her claims of brutal violence.

"I basically felt like a prisoner," she claims. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."

Bianco says she spent two months living with Manson, and felt dehumanized in the process. She claims that, at one point, Manson cut her torso with her knife and she did not resist.

"I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it," she claims. "It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety."

The actress says that she made the decision to leave Manson in May 2011 after he allegedly chased her around his apartment with an axe.

Manson has not publicly responded to Bianco's claims.

In the wake of the allegations, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said that they would no longer work with him. Shudder, the horror genre streaming platform, has also pulled Manson's upcoming episode of their anthology horror series Creepshow.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.