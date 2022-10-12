Mariska Hargitay Shares Epic Throwback Photo With 'Law & Order' Co-Star Chris Meloni

Mariska Hargitay just shared an epic throwback pic of her and Christopher Meloni. On Wednesday, the Special Victims Unit star posted a photo of her and her co-star on Twitter looking very different from their Law & Order characters.

The tweet quickly garnered over 35,000 likes, with several thousand retweets and responses, with the official Law & Order Twitter account writing, “Thank you for this!”

While the two actors initially shared the screen on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit from 1999 to 2011, they have garnered renewed interest in their on-and-off screen dynamic ever since Meloni returned to the Law & Order franchise to star on Organized Crime.

Since the spinoff’s premiere in 2021, Meloni and Hargitay have gushed about reuniting onscreen and working together for several decades.

“You know, when Chris left, I knew he would be back. I don’t think he did -- I know he didn’t -- but I did,” Hargitay told ET earlier this year. “So, it was very exciting for him to come back and to come back in such a beautiful way.”

She also shared that as soon as the two actors reunited, it was like “zero time had passed. [We] didn’t miss a step and it just felt so good. It felt like home.”

“Because there's history, there’s an effortlessness,” Meloni added of their renewed chemistry on set. “I think we get to play notes that only she and I can play together, you know? Whatever comes out of the duet is very unique. And so, that is refreshing and gives life to both of us.”

In September, during the 2022 Primetime Emmys, the pair got fans talking when they pretended to kiss while presenting onstage.

The moment was a nod to the ongoing history between the co-stars’ characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, and their “will they, won’t they” relationship that has been heavily teased during the last few seasons of SVU and OC.

“I go to work knowing how lucky I am, whenever we get together,” Meloni told ET on the red carpet about their Law & Order reunion and working on his spinoff. “It’s great to know you have a touchstone to go back to. It’s nothing but pleasure for me so long as we keep telling good stories.”