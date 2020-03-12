Mariska Hargitay Teases Upcoming 'Law & Order: SVU' Reunion With Chris Meloni

Christopher Meloni’s return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is getting closer. His former co-star, Mariska Hargitay, teased their anticipated reunion on the NBC drama by posting a photo of Meloni sitting in on a virtual table read.

“Well...that happened…,” Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, captioned a photo of a massive Zoom meeting featuring the current cast of SVU, writers and producers as well as Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler for 12 seasons prior to leaving the series.

On Twitter, showrunner and executive producer Warren Leight posted a similar image. “Well, we had a pretty good read-thru,” he wrote, confirming that the virtual reunion was officially (finally) in preparation for the long awaited reunion between Benson and Stabler.

Scattered around this @NBCSVU zoom screen grab:

our fantastic west coast editors,

our incomparable @SVUWritersRoom,

our insanely adroit #SVU22 squad,

New York's hardest working producing team,

and the guy who started it all (top row, middle)



Oh, and @Mariska and @Chris_Meloni https://t.co/kC1sG0vxQA — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 3, 2020

Meloni is expected to reprise his role sometime in season 22 ahead of his return to the Law & Order universe as the lead of a new spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Production on the new series, however, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and staff changes, pushing its premiere to the spring and postponing his reunion with Hargitay.

But that didn’t stop the SVU team from preparing for his return to his old squad room to reunite with some familiar faces. “As soon as his show starts, we’ve already got a crossover episode written,” Ice-T, who plays Sgt. Fin Tutuola, told ET ahead of the season 22 premiere, adding, “I can’t wait to see Chris again.”

The actor noted, “It’s always a treat when [anyone] comes back every time… It’s a family.”