Mark Wahlberg on 'Father Stu' and Leaving Hollywood 'Sooner Rather Than Later' (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg is reaching a point in his life where it's becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects, which explains why the actor says the curtain is slowly inching to a close when it comes to his career in Hollywood.

The 50-year-old actor spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura at his hometown screening in Boston for his latest film, Father Stu, where he opened up about family, faith and his acclaimed career as an actor and producer. Father Stu, the real-life story of a washed-up boxer who finds new purpose as a priest, is a passion project for Wahlberg, a devout Catholic himself who, as a father of four, says he's toeing the line between imparting his faith on his teenage children and not being assertive. And it's projects like Father Stu, drenched with substance, that really gets Wahlberg going these days.

"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this -- real substance -- can help people," he said. "I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So, hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

Mark Wahlberg and director Rosalind Ross attend a special screening of 'Father Stu' at AMC Boston Commons on April 05, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images For Sony) Getty

That being said, when asked when he'll know it's time to leave the bright lights of Hollywood, Wahlberg hinted it's not far off.

"Sooner rather than later, probably" Wahlberg said.

With more than 60 films -- and counting -- under his belt and numerous credits to his name as a producer, one's left asking one simple question -- why? The simple answer is his children -- Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12 -- whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham.

Wahlberg, who went to astonishing lengths to execute the role from a physical standpoint, says it's not easy leaving his family behind, so whatever project is calling him next has to be quite the gravitational pull.

"It's gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind," Wahlberg explains," because it's the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure."

With the Wahlbergs coming up on the 1-year anniversary since their mother, Alma, died last April, Wahlberg also opened up about how his Father Stu mother, actress Jacki Weaver, proved instrumental in helping him get through his mother's death while the film was in production.

"When losing my mom during the film, she was always someone that I could lean on or rely on," he said. "To have her there and her support was really incredible. She's a very special person."

Getty

Wahlberg's faith -- coupled with his portrayal of a man who exuded grace -- also helped him through the grieving process.

"Well, certainly Stu's ability to handle adversity with such dignity and grace has helped me to just focus on the good things and celebrate all the wonderful times," Wahlberg said. "My mom was so strong even in her most difficult and vulnerable times. She just wanted us to be OK, and if we're lucky enough to live a long life, we're gonna all deal with very difficult times and it's how you deal with those things and embrace those things and more importantly recognizing, seeing the good in other people."

"This movie's really touching everybody who sees it because we're all going through something," he added. "These are very difficult times and so to be able to share this with other people and remind people that things can get better ... we've gotta lock arms and support each other."

Father Stu hits theaters April 13.