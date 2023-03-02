'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Final Season Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the Farewell Teaser

Midge is back for one last hurrah!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season will kick off Friday, April 14 with the first three episodes, Prime Video revealed on Thursday via a 30-second teaser video. The remaining six episodes will then drop weekly.

The series' swan song picks up with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) finding herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.

Returning for the farewell season alongside Brosnahan are Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. Milo Ventimiglia will also return for a guest appearance.

Watch the teaser announcing the final season premiere date, which features a glammed-up Midge happily posing for the cameras on a red carpet, below.

Before wrapping production in November 2022 on the series, ET spoke with Brosnahan last June at an Emmy FYC event in New York City, where the actress admitted she's gotten emotional thinking about the end. "I’ve already cried once today!" Brosnahan shared. "Just a little, just a little."

Brosnahan, who has won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for her performance as Midge, hinted at what fans can expect for the final season.

"We're about halfway through, so we're about to shoot episode 5. I love what we're seeing so far. There's definitely some surprises that no one's gonna see coming," she said at the time, adding the cast "didn't see" some of the twists coming either. "They're keeping us on our toes!"

The actress also reflected on the impact the show has had on her life.

"It’s such a big question, I mean it. I’ve grown up on this show. I started working on this show when I was 26, 25 and it's changed my life," Brosnahan said. "Working with these people has changed my life. I know everyone says it and it sounds so corny, but I mean it with every fiber of my being. This is the greatest group in the business. It’s been such a privilege to be able to look up to so many actors on this show and to learn how to lead a show from people like Tony Shalhoub. It's been a dream."

Prime Video