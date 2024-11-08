Marvel's Phase 6 to Include 'Fantastic 4,' Two New Avengers Films

The Fantastic Four are returning to the big screen! Marvel officially announced the heroic team-up will be kicking off their Phase 6 slate of films during their Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night.

President Kevin Feige appeared in person to reveal several major updates about upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including new details about the end of Phase 4, the planned run of Phase 5 and the bookends to Phase 6, which he said will "end the Multiverse Saga."

Phase 6 will start with a new Fantastic Four film, and conclude with two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fantastic Four begins production next year on "the feature film that introduces Marvel’s most iconic family, with a planned release date of Nov. 8, 2024.

The Avengers films will follow, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on Nov. 7, 2025.

