Mary Cosby Addresses Her Decision to Skip 'RHOSLC' Reunion: 'They Told Lies'

Mary Cosby is speaking out about her absence from theReal Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” the reality TV star said during a Twitter Spaces talk, according to Crazy About Bravo. “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”

“I mean, how many titles did they put on me?” the 49-year-old Bravo star added. “I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman.”

The man Cosby seems to reference is Cameron Williams, who appeared on season 2 of the franchise. According to the other Housewives on the show, Williams, who has since died, claimed that he gave Cosby’s church $300,000, after taking out a second mortgage on his home.

Cosby’s season 2 storyline focused on the rumors surrounding her and the congregation at Faith Temple Church in Salt Lake City, Utah and relationship with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Cosby did not show up for the taping of the reunion and would most likely not appear on any of the new episodes for season 3.

Cosby, of course, is no stranger to missing out on events with her castmates. In January 2020, Cosby spoke with ET about her decision to skip out on trips.

"I feel like if I go in to do an event, or go to do something fun or enjoyable, dinner and vacation, that’s super touchy. I'm gonna go with someone I enjoy, someone that enjoys me,” she said.

“That sounds fun. But to go with this group? Every escape was, like, literally an escape for me. I was like, ahhh! Especially when I didn't have to go to Vegas. I was so happy, I was so relieved, 'cause I didn't wanna be in trouble. I want to abide by the rules, but … no, I didn't feel left out and I was at peace, very happy," she added.

Cosby is also going to be the topic of conversation during her parents' sit-down interview on the Up and Adam!YouTube channel and discuss their daughter’s involvement in the church and her marriage to Robert Cosby Sr.