'Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Nicole Scherzinger Thinks Baby Mammoth Is Related to Jenny McCarthy (Exclusive)

The Masked Singer panelist Nicole Scherzinger seems fairly sure she knows exactly who is under the Baby Mammoth costume -- and seems sure that the secret celeb is also related to fellow panelist Jenny McCarthy.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's new episode, Nicole is passionate about her guess, following a performance and some clues about Baby Mammoth.

"I'm getting Melissa McCarthy vibes? Your cousin?" Nicole says, as Jenny nods and smiles.

"Missy, are you in there?" Jenny jokingly calls out to Baby Mammoth, who stands quietly on stage next to host Nick Cannon.

"Last week, in the clues, it said 'Cheer.' Little known fact, Melissa McCarthy was a cheerleader in high school," Nicole continues. "Also, there was a match, and Melissa McCarthy was in The Heat with Sandra Bullock."

"It could be her," Jenny says. "I could totally see her doing it, and her kids love the show."

"That's a good guess!" Robin Thicke adds with a smile.

It's certainly a far cry from fellow panelist Ken Jeong's suggestion about the Baby Mammoth's secret identity from last week, when he guessed that it is actually figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Either way, fans will be able to see Baby Mammoth face off against the Frog Prince, Space Bunny and Queen Cobra as The Masked Singer's season 7 competition continues to heat up on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

