'Masked Singer': The Pepper and The Jester Get Roasted in Surprising Double Elimination!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The competition on season 6 of The Masked Singer is truly heating up! Wednesday's Group A semifinals saw not one but two costumed contestants get the axe.

This week, The Bull, The Pepper, The Skunk and The Jester all took to the stage to give it their best shot. However, despite a tear-jerking performance from The Pepper -- and a wild, bizarre performance from The Jester -- it was a wild card bloodbath!

The first contestant to get the axe was The Jester. After his unique performance of "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" didn't quite connect with the audience, the nightmarish clown got the boot.

Before the unmasking, the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Will.i.am -- made their final guesses. Unsurprisingly, nobody got it quite right.

The Jester removed his freakish mask and revealed himself to be none other than punk rock icon Johnny Rotten of The Sex Pistols!

The second elimination of the night appeared to be a much closer call, as The Skunk, The Bull and The Pepper were all looking to stave off elimination.

Even after her stunning rendition of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," The Pepper still got cut by the audience votes.

Again, the panelists made their finals guesses -- only this time, Scherzinger hit the nail on the head with her impressive guess of Natasha Bedingfield!

The "Unwritten" songstress unmasked to the delight of the audience -- and to the complete shock of Jeong. Earlier in the episode, Jeong was so confident that The Pepper was Sara Bareilles that he even slammed the Take It Off buzzer! However, since he was wrong, he lost the few points he had in this season's race for the Golden Ear Trophy.

Meanwhile, The Bull and The Skunk managed to stay in the game. The Bull kicked the night off with an incredible performance of "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, while The Skunk closed out the show with a flawless rendition of Etta James' "At Last."

The Masked Singer returns with the Group B semifinals on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!