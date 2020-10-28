Master P Gets Emotional While Accepting 'I Am Hip Hop' Award at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

Master P was honored during the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday. The 50-year-old rapper and businessman received the “I Am Hip Hop” award for his decades-spanning accomplishments in the music industry, as well as founding No Limit Records and his work on Growing Up Hip-Hop.

The award was first present to Master P by Snoop Dogg, who praised the New Orleans native for many contributions over the years.

"Percy Robert Miller is his government name, but we all know him as Master P," Snoop began. "This OG took the hood to another level...Master P was one of the first hip-hop locals who laid the blueprint for the independent label. Taking a $10,000 investment and turning it into a $250 million empire. He made sure every artist on his team had their own house, car and a bank account. That's a real boss."

Master P then began by thanking god, his family, kids, friends, teams and everyone who has supported him along the way.

"I want to shout out to Breonna Taylor, the George Floyds, Jacob Blake, Black Lives Matter, through this injustice will get through this," he said. "I want to thank the bosses. I want to thank the people that's paving the way. I want to thank every kid on the block. I want them to know that one day you can make it off that block because I did. Don't be afraid to change. Put your trust and faith in god. And when they tell you you can something, this is for the dreamers."

"This is for the ones that they counted out. When they say you will never be nothing, you know that there is no limit to your dreams and your success became I did it, you can do it," he continued as his voice cracked, also giving a shout out to his son, Romeo.

He added, "I've been in the game for over 30 years. I went from having nothing to making millions. That's how beautiful god is…Always believe in yourself and your brand. Keep chasing your dream and you goal."

ET spoke with Master P earlier this year, who amid the Black Lives Matter movement, expressed how hip-hop could be more united in helping the Black community.

“I’ve been doing it for 25 years. If you look at when we’re marching, you see all kinds of people coming together," he said. "I feel if the hip-hop culture comes together, imagine the people we could feed, we could shelter, the lives we could change. I tell people it’s all about educating us first. We have to educate ourselves. Without education, we’re just entertainers."

