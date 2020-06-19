Matt Damon Hilariously Crashes Jimmy Kimmel's Summer Hiatus Announcement

Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off -- and Matt Damon has something to say about it! On Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host announced that he would be taking a hiatus for the next couple of months to spend more time with his family. And then his arch nemesis made an appearance.

"I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I've been doing this job for almost 18 years, I've done 3,130 shows, and there's nothing wrong, my family is healthy. I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off," Kimmel says before he's hilariously interrupted by Damon, wearing a robe and sneaking out of one of Kimmel's rooms.

The Martian star then reveals that he's been living in Kimmel's home for the entirety of the quarantine waiting to be on his show. After some back-and-forth between the two, Kimmel sees his wife, Molly, slipping out of the guest room in a robe.

"That's my wife. Why is my wife in the room?" Kimmel asks as Damon quips, "Why do you think she's in the room?"

Kimmel, meanwhile, already has another gig lined up after his summer break. This week it was announced that he would be hosting the 2020 Emmy Awards in September. It's unknown whether they will take place in person or end up going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement Tuesday, addressing the uncertainty surrounding the Emmy telecast in the era of COVID-19. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will also serve as an executive producer.

Episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! featuring guest hosts will start Monday, July 6.

