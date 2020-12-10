Matthew McConaughey Reunites With Cast of 'Dazed and Confused' for Virtual Table Read

The cast ofDazed and Confused is reuniting for a good cause. The stars of the cult classic comedy came together for a table read on Sunday to raise money for initiatives aimed at increasing voter turn out in Texas.

Matthew McConaughey turned out for the virtual event, and reunited with many of his original co-stars, including Rory Cochrane, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp -- as well as director Richard Linklater.

Several excited celebs also signed on to fill in for different characters, including Eiza Gonzalez, Ricky Whittle, Ashton Kutcher, Zachary Levi and Jensen Ackles.

The virtual event was a throwback celebration of the beloved coming-of-age comedy, and fans gleefully embraced the reunion on Twitter.

There are a million tech issues and awkward zoom mute/unmute moments but it still makes me happy to see these guys again. #DazedAndConfused pic.twitter.com/yKB3nIkYgD — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 12, 2020

The fun reunion raised money for the March for Science organization and Voto Latino, which is looking to promote voter turnout in Texas during the presidential election on Nov. 3.

Check out the video below for a look at some of the other fun, exciting virtual cast reunions that have gone down during the coronavirus quarantines.