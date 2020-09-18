Maya Rudolph Wins First-Ever Emmy for 'Big Mouth'

The love for Maya Rudolph is real. The former Saturday Night Live star won her first-ever Emmy award for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix's acclaimed animated series, Big Mouth.

The Television Academy accepted the Emmy on Rudolph's behalf, though she later reacted to the news on her Instagram Story.

"I WON AN EMMY!" she wrote alongside a selfie, before sharing a video message (seemingly with one of her kids' voices.)

"Thank you Television Academy for letting me win this Emmy. I am so grateful because I never won an Emmy before. It's a very wonderful feeling," the off-camera voice said, as Rudolph mouthed the words. "I think that it would be better if I won more."

Rudolph's Big Mouth co-star, Nick Kroll, also tweeted his congratulations, writing, "MAYA!!!!!!!!!!!!" alongside an announcement of the news.

Rudolph was Emmy nominated three times over this year, including twice in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on The Good Place and her portrayal of presidential hopeful-turned-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on SNL. (That category will be awarded during Saturday's live Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.)

In total, Rudolph has been nominated for six Emmys. Her three previous nods were in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work on The Good Place and SNL.

Hosted by Nicole Byer, the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys are being handed out over five nights, culminating in a live broadcast on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FXX. The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards air the same time on Sunday on ABC.