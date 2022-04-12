Maya Rudolph's New Apple TV Plus Comedy 'Loot' Sets Premiere Date

Maya Rudolph is starting over.
The actress leads Apple TV+'s new workplace comedy series, Loot, which launches with its first three episodes Friday, June 24. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Fridays.
The 10-episode series, which hails from Alan Yang (Little America, Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever), also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.
It follows billionaire Molly Novak (Rudoph), who seemingly has the dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. Worst yet, she reaches rock bottom when she learns that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team -- including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) -- Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.
Apple TV+ released the first official photos from Loot as part of Tuesday's announcement. See them below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT: