Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Head Bang to His New Song After Brian Austin Green Shade

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly don't seem to be letting her ex Brian Austin Green's recent shade bother them one bit. The new couple had a little fun on Instagram on Thursday, posting a video jamming out to the 30-year-old singer's new song "Concert for Aliens."

In the clip, Kelly, 30, whose real name is Colson Baker, adjusts the camera so it is on both him and Fox, 34, as his song is playing. He then head bangs as Fox sings along, grinning. The video ends with her standing up in an oversized white T-shirt and black short shorts and turning to face a mirror.

"who’s coming to the Concert for Aliens?? 🌏👽🙋‍♂️" Kelly captioned the clip.

This isn't the first time Fox has supported her beau's music. Back in May, the mother of three starred in his "Bloody Valentine" music video about a romance gone wrong.

Fox recently split from husband Green after nearly 10 years of marriage. Though the exes appeared to be handling things amicably, the 90210 actor couldn't help but throw some shade at his former actress love earlier this week.

After Fox posted a photo of herself in a bikini with a shirtless Kelly, writing, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," Green shared a series of photos of his 18-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship and his three sons with Fox, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, using the same caption.

