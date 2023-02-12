Megan Fox Hints at Split from Machine Gun Kelly With Cryptic Post, Deletes Pics

Megan Fox is hinting that her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly may be over. On Saturday, the Jennifer's Body actress left fans speculating when she shared a sexy new snap -- with some cryptic lyrics.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the 36-year-old actress wrote next to the post. The caption is a lyric from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from her Lemonade album, and because of the song choice, fans are speculating that there is cheating involved.

In the picture, Fox poses in the mirror as she rocks a skintight black jumpsuit with cutouts -- complete with her bright pink cast on her wrist. In a follow-up picture, Fox is joined by her stylist.

Rounding out her post was a video of a flame burning an envelope.

Fox's followers also noticed that she no longer follows the "Emo Girl" singer, and has deleted all traces of him from her Instagram. Kelly -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- still has posts featuring him and Fox on his respective social media. Fox also deleted her entire Instagram page, early Sunday morning.

The mother of three's latest social media move came the same night MGK took the stage during the Sports Illustrated The Party in Arizona on Saturday. During the pre-Super Bowl bash, the 32-year-old rapper took the stage to perform for the crowd. According to eyewitnesses, the rapper didn't make any mention of Fox during his set.

ET has reached out to Fox and MGK's reps for comment.

Fox and Kelly made their last public appearance together during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards last Sunday. The pair looked loved up as they posed on the carpet, in celebration of Kelly's nomination in the Best Rock Album category.

Following his loss, Fox took to social media to publicly celebrate her man and his growth professionally and personally.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she wrote in part. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."

In January, Kelly celebrated the anniversary of his engagement to Fox. The "Bloody Valentine" singer took to his Instagram Stories, to share a picture of himself sliding half the ring back onto his fiancée's finger and adding the caption, "One year ago under a banyan tree."

The couple first debuted the stunning bling in January 2022 after a whirlwind romance. Since their engagement, the pair has not shared an official date for their wedding. In September, a source shut down any speculation of a split and shared the couple's busy schedules are holding up the wedding plans.

"As of now, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source told ET at the time. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

Of their future wedding, the source added, "Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time."