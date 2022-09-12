Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Cuddle Up in New Pics Amid Split Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are drowning out the noise of relationship troubles by sharing sultry pics together. On Sunday, amid speculation the two have split, the 36-year-old actress posted a series of Instagram photos of herself and included an extra special one that shows her cuddling up to the 32-year-old musician.

"The theme was roller disco," Fox captioned the photos, referring to Beyoncé's birthday party, which show her dressed the part in a silver checkered bikini top, sparkling bottoms, leg warmers and high heels. Fox posed for the camera in the first two pics, and in the third, she draped her legs over MGK's lap while he placed his arm on top of them.

She later posted another pic to her Instagram Stories that shows Kelly with his hand placed on her butt as she sits on his lap.

Kelly also shared two photos with Fox from the birthday bash, writing, "70’s disco porn."

The passionate pics come amid fan speculation that the two are having relationship issues. However, a source told ET that simply isn't the case, and that both are just currently extremely busy.

"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source said. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

As for expanding their family, a source told ET in July that the two are "pretty much done wedding planning" and may one day "potentially " add more kids into the mix. Kelly is dad of 13-year-old daughter, Casie, while Fox shares three sons -- Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, -- with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

"Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn't," the source shared. "They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day."

Fox's ex just recently welcomed his first child -- a baby boy named Zane -- with Sharna Burgess. The source told ET that things between Fox, Green, and Burgess are "great."

"Megan really approves of Sharna and they are all equally supportive of the new lives that they have built," the source said. "It's a solid foundation across the board. Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special."