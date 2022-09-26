Megan Thee Stallion Provides Mental Health Resources to Fans With 'Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too' Site

Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform to make it easier for her fans to seek help. Over the weekend, the rapper launched a website called "Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too," which provides users with links to free therapy organizations, suicide and substance abuse helplines, among other resources.

On Sunday, the rapper retweeted a fan who shared the new site via Twitter and called the move "real hot girl sh*t."

Twitter user Shea Jordan Smith wrote, "Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl sh*t."

Smith included the message Megan reportedly sent alongside the website to her fans, saying, "Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badb**cheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y'all so much."

The site provides four categories of resources -- free therapy organizations, mental health hotlines, resource directories and LGBTQIA+ community resources -- along with a menu of useful links to external mental health websites, many of which are focused on serving BIPOC and those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Bounce back like bad b**ches always do,” reads a quote displayed on the site.

The site title is taken from a chorus line of the lyrics from the 27-year-old rapper's single, "Anxiety." The song, off her latest album, Traumazine, details the workings of Megan's mind -- from her insecurities, anxieties and grief.

The rapper has long been outspoken about the importance of mental health, particularly about how instrumental therapy has been for her since the death of her parents. To celebrate her birthday, she announced the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation. Named after her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr., the non-profit organization's website says its mission is to "catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe."

"In celebration of my birthday, I'm honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world," Megan explained on Instagram. "My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredible proud to launch this foundation in their memory. Follow @PeteThomasFDN for more ❤️"

On the season 2 premiere of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji, Megan said, "I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?' I just started learning that it's OK to ask for help. It's OK to want to go get therapy."

The star shared that she keeps her mom's voice close, praying "like 80 times a day" and thinking about what she would do in situations.

"When I'm feeling down, I'm like, 'Girl, what would your mama tell you right now?' Because if my mom was here, she'd be in my ear like, 'What you doin'? You can do better than that.' ... I always have to keep her words in the back of my head to keep me going," Megan added at the time.