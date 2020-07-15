Megan Thee Stallion Says She Suffered Gunshot Wounds and Underwent Surgery in Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Wednesday that she's recovering from serious injuries after a traumatic incident on Sunday, when she says she suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets.

The 25-year-old rapper shared the news on her Instagram in order to refute inaccurate reports about her. She said she was never arrested over the incident, and was actually driven to the hospital by police officers.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," her message reads in part. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she continues.

Megan captioned the message, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department's, Hollywood Area, Robbery Detectives, also released a press release, asking for the public's help in providing any information regarding the "Shots Fired" investigation that occurred early Sunday morning.



"On July 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Hollywood Division Officers responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Rd for a, ;Shots Fired Investigation. Witnesses provided a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle," the release stated. "While responding to the location, Officers observed a vehicle matching the description that was provided to them. A traffic stop was conducted, and multiple individuals were detained. Subsequent to their investigation, Officers arrested Daystar Peterson, (who is also known as Tory Lanez), was charged with 25400(A)1 PC-Concealed Firearm in Vehicle. He was booked at Hollywood Jail (Booking No. 5970446) and bonded out later in the day. One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury."

They also requested that if anyone has additional information regarding the crime to contact Hollywood Area Robbery Detectives.

ET reported on Monday that Tory Lanez was arrested over the weekend after an incident that involved Megan as well as another woman. ET confirmed the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a felony charge and released on $35,000 bond on Sunday.

According to TMZ, Tory was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his car. Police officers allegedly responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. When they arrived, witnesses reported people were arguing in an SUV before someone fired shots in the air and the vehicle took off. Officers reportedly tracked down the vehicle, finding Tory, Megan and another woman. ET has reached out to reps for Tory and Megan for comment.