Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Recalls Shooting Incident on Instagram Live

Megan Thee Stallion is sharing more about the shooting incident she experienced earlier this month. The rapper got emotional on Instagram Live on Monday as she told fans that she suffered gunshot wounds in both her feet.

Megan said she underwent surgery to remove the bullets, which did not hit bones or tendons. "It was the worst experience of my life," she recalled. The "Savage" rapper -- who previously tweeted she was "hurt and traumatized" by the incident involving Tory Lanez -- also called out rumors which claimed she was somehow responsible for getting shot.

"I see a lot of people painting fake-a** narratives and making up stories," she said. "I didn't put my hands on nobody, I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do sh*t."

Megan broke down several times on the stream, but concluded by assuring fans she'll be all right. "A b**ch is alive and well and strong as f**k," she shared. "I'm ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl sh*t."

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out For The First Time Since Being Shot pic.twitter.com/JJzyfCSlFa — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 27, 2020

ET reported on July 13 that Tory was arrested after an incident that involved Megan and another woman. ET confirmed the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested on a felony charge and released on $35,000 bond on July 12.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," Megan wrote on Instagram on July 15. "I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she continued.

Megan captioned the message, "This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Area, Robbery detectives have asked for the public's help in providing any information regarding the "Shots Fired" investigation that occurred early Sunday morning.

"On July 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Hollywood Division Officers responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Rd for a, 'Shots Fired Investigation.' Witnesses provided a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle," the release stated. "While responding to the location, Officers observed a vehicle matching the description that was provided to them. A traffic stop was conducted, and multiple individuals were detained. Subsequent to their investigation, Officers arrested Daystar Peterson, (who is also known as Tory Lanez), was charged with 25400(A)1 PC-Concealed Firearm in Vehicle. He was booked at Hollywood Jail (Booking No. 5970446) and bonded out later in the day. One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury."

They also requested that if anyone has additional information regarding the crime to contact Hollywood Area, Robbery detectives.

