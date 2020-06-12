Meghan King Gets Candid About Motherhood and Feeling 'Overwhelmed as Hell' Amid Split From Christian Schauf

Change can be hard, and Meghan King is choosing to confront her emotions candidly instead of bottling things up. Following her divorce last year and recent split from boyfriend Christian Schauf, the mother of three took to Instagram on Saturday to get real about her distress.

King shared a sweet snapshot of her three kids -- 4-year-old daughter, Aspen, and 2-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes -- whom she shares with her ex, Jim Edmonds.

The photo itself was packed with holiday cheer, and showed all three of her children sitting in matching Christmas pajamas with big smiles on their faces. However, her caption revealed the difficult side of being a single mom and feeling in over your head.

"Aspen gets so sad that her outfits never match her brothers but these brand new pjs I just bought (I let her pick them on our Amazon) brought her such joy," King began. "Y’all, I love my kids like nobody’s business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f’ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell."

"Today I lost my voice screaming at my kids for, well, for being kids," King shared. "I had to check myself before I wrecked myself: I packed an overnight bag for them and dropped them off with my (angel!) parents."

The reality star explained how she "drove home crying the whole way."

"Partly because I feel like a horrible mom, partly because I have so much to do and I’m overwhelmed beyond belief, partly because I’m purging money, partly because I’m so sad to be leaving the home I picked out and built with hopes for the family that never really was, and partly because I’m exhausted from not sleeping."

"I went home, took a nap now I’m sharing this with you as I cry again - and I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry," she concluded. "Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I’m strong, I’ll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels."

The post comes a few days after news broke that King and Schauf -- who became Instagram official back in May -- had called it quits after six months of dating.

If a divorce, and split and the stresses of moving into a new home -- which she recently purchased in St. Louis following her divorce -- weren't enough on her plate, King revealed last month that she's tested positive for COVID-19 and had to self-quarantine until she recovered.

