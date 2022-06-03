Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Stylishly Step Out at Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were a fabulously stylish duo alongside their respective husbands during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The two were among other members of the Queen's family at Friday's National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral as part of the weekend of festivities honoring the monarch's 70-year reign.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived with Prince Harry in a pristine greige Dior Haute Couture long trench coat and skirt with a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat designed by Stephen Jones over her hair swept into an updo. The 40-year-old mother-of-two carried Dior gloves, shoes and one of her beloved pairs of earrings -- the Snowflake Snowstorm earrings by Birks.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead featuring a crisscross waist detail with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She also carried a clutch and a pair of gloves. Similarly to Meghan, Kate's ensemble featured meaningful pairs of earrings -- Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings that she's borrowed from her grandmother-in-law's jewelry box before.

The guest of honor, Queen Elizabeth, was noticeably absent from the service. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced she won't attend due to experiencing "some discomfort" at Thursday's Trooping the Colour.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," a statement released by the palace read. That being said, Elizabeth is still "looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

Friday's service marks the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges have been seen all together since Harry and Meghan's final royal appearance at the Commonwealth Day in March 2020, before they stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California. Harry made two solo trips since, for an engagement honoring his late mother in 2021, and his grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral service in 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a meeting with the Queen in April ahead of the Invictus Games.

It's the Sussexes latest visit after quietly stopping there to meet with the queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in April before heading to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games, but the first with their two children, Archie, 3, and 11-month-old Lilibet.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee -- which marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne -- will span over the next few days, with BBC’s star-studded event, Platinum Party at the Palace, to take place on June 4. The celebration will include special performances from Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the band Queen and Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, and many more.