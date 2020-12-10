Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Become Closer to Royal Family Amid Pandemic, Source Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making strides when it comes to both their personal lives and their careers. A source tells ET that the couple has gotten closer to Harry's family during the coronavirus pandemic, and are also getting ready to show the world more of their passion for the causes they support.

Amid tabloid reports about continued drama among the royal family, our source says the reports are exaggerated.

"A lot of the family-specific drama that the tabloids are focused on, it's not as fractured as the tabloids would like it to seem," the source says. "The pandemic has brought the family closer together."

The source also says Meghan and Harry are excited about the work they're doing after moving to Los Angeles. The couple has been publicly supporting a number of important causes to them, most recently, celebrating International Day of the Girl with Malala Yousafzai. They joined the activist for a video call on Sunday, where they discussed the barriers preventing 130 million girls from going to school.

"Like any family that's starting a new adventure, they're quite excited about everything," the source says. "They're firmly focused in their nonprofit and the work they're doing. They are really committed to their work right now."

"You're going to see a lot more of the duke and duchess in the coming weeks and months," the source adds.

In an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this month, Harry said his wife had sparked an "awakening" in him when it comes to minority issues.

"I wasn't aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K. and also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn't," he acknowledged.

He talked specifically about representation.

"You know, when you go in to a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: 'That's weird, there is not a Black doll there?'" Harry explained. "And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don't always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a Black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people."

"It is not about pointing the finger, it is not about blame," he continued. "I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning. And about how we can make it better. I think it is a really exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture. This is a real moment that we should be grasping and actually celebrating. Because no one else has managed to do this before us."

