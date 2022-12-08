Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Docuseries Shows Rare Photos and Videos of Kids Archie and Lilibet

But one lighter element of the highly anticipated series includes the photos and video footage of the couple's two children, 3-year-old son Archie, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. Though neither child has a primary role in the series, fans of the Sussexes will be delighted to see some never-before-seen snapshots of the adorable kids, who are rarely seen publicly.

The docuseries features footage of Harry and his son goofing off together, including one particularly precious scene where a thrilled Harry is trying to show an uninterested Archie the hummingbirds that are circling them while Archie is commenting on his dirty feet.

Netflix

There's also birthday party pics, shots of Meghan reading to Archie, and the proud big brother cuddling up to his mom's pregnant belly.

In a touching tribute to his late grandmother, there's also footage of Archie studying a portrait of Princess Diana in the Sussexes' home as Meghan calls her "Grandma Diana."

The couple, who have been notoriously guarded when it comes to their children, note that what they choose to share in this docuseries is all about "consent," after a years-long battle with the media over their privacy.

Here are some of the sweetest moments the couple shared with their kids:

Volume I of Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix. Volume II will be released on Dec. 15.