Meghan Markle Crashes Prince Harry's 'Late Late Show' Appearance, Reveals Her Nickname for Him

Though Meghan Markle is currently preparing for her big sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex also made a brief but memorable cameo in her husband Prince Harry's Late Late Show interview on Thursday night when she FaceTimed with host James Corden.

As Corden took Harry to see the sights around Los Angeles, the pair made a pit stop at the mansion from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Harry promptly used the bathroom. Corden urged Harry to make the family who lives in the home an offer to buy it so that he could be a real-life prince living in the sitcom house. When Harry seemed unsure of the suggestion, Corden took the duke's phone to call Meghan.

The duchess was listed as "M" in Harry's phone, and Corden quickly FaceTimed her from outside of the iconic home.

"I'm here with the big man," he told a laughing Meghan, showing her the house behind him and sharing his plan.

"Well, that's wonderful. I think we've done enough moving," Meghan said, laughing. In the past year since their royal exit, the couple has relocated from their Frogmore Cottage estate in Windsor, England, to a brief stint in Canada, before permanently relocating to their Montecito, California, pad.

Meghan then asked Harry, "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?"

"Haz? I didn't know we're calling you Haz now," Corden said to Harry.

"Well, you're not my wife," Harry quipped.

Later in the interview, Harry revealed that he calls his wife "Meg." He also opened up about the moment he realized Meg could be the one.

"The second date I was starting to think, 'Wow, this is pretty special.' It was just the way we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company," he recalled.

Noting that when dating a member of the royal family, the initial dates have to be held in private, Harry said that the experience strengthened their relationship.

"So we got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us," he continued. "Rather than going to friends' houses or out to a dinner, where there were other distractions. There were no distractions, and that was great. It was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months."

It's unclear when the interview took place as there was no mention of Meghan's recent pregnancy announcement or the official news that the couple had stepped down as senior members of the royal family following the year-long trial period.

In addition to his appearance on CBS' The Late Late Show, Harry, along with Meghan, will be sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute special next month. Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.