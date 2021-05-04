Meghan Markle Pens Children's Book 'The Bench' Inspired by Prince Harry's Relationship With Son Archie

Meghan Markle is honoring the sweet connection between her husband, Prince Harry, and their almost 2-year-old son, Archie.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex has written her first children's book, The Bench. The debut work is illustrated by bestselling artist Christian Robinson and the audiobook will be narrated by Meghan herself.

It tells the story of the "special bond between father and son -- as seen through a mother's eyes." It is inspired by Harry's relationship with his first child.

The book will be released on June 8, by Penguin Random House ahead of Father's Day on June 20.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a statement. "That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

The announcement was made just two days before Archie's second birthday. Meghan is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a baby girl, who is due this summer.

The Duchess of Sussex previously penned the forward for Together: Our Community Cookbook, which she worked on with families impacted by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.