Meghan Markle's Outfit for Oprah Winfrey Interview Named Fashion Museum's Dress of the Year

It was a dress seen around the world -- and now it's officially a part of fashion history.
On Tuesday, Fashion Museum Bath announced that the dress Meghan Markle wore for her and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was selected as the museum's Dress of the Year 2021. A version of the garment -- a silk, belted v-neck dress by Giorgio Armani with flower embroidery -- will be on display in the museum's exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects.
Markle's March 2021 look was selected for the museum's esteemed title by Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton. "In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year,'" they said in a statement, "and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness."
Not only did the sit-down mark a milestone moment for the couple as they addressed stepping down as senior members of the royal family, but it was also a physically personal one considering Markle was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage the previous summer. During their interview with Winfrey, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. Their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born that June.
As Kamara and Wrighton said, "This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."
