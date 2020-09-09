Meghan McCain Shares How She's Able to Balance Being Pregnant With Co-Hosting 'The View' (Exclusive)

Meghan McCain's baby is almost here! ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 35-year-old View co-host, who opened up about the challenges of being pregnant amid COVID-19.

"I'm, like, eight-and-a-half months almost. I'm very close," she said of welcoming her first child, whose sex she does know, but plans to keep "a secret" until after giving birth. "I feel like how all women feel. I'm just feeling slow and big and tired and your back hurts."

Despite pregnancy symptoms, McCain is still appearing on the morning show, which kicked off its 24th season on Tuesday.

"I'm going to push through as long as I can," she said. "I'm far from the first pregnant woman that's been on the show, so everybody's been really kind and really amenable."

While McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are excited about their bundle of joy, the conservative TV personality admitted her pregnancy is "the least interesting thing I talk about all day" amid the ongoing cultural and political strife throughout America.

"There's so much going on in the world and it's been such a chaotic time that if I weren't gaining weight and having all these changes in my body, I would probably forget about it," she shared. "It's sort of been a blessing and a curse. I have been so distracted with the news. I think about my pregnancy like any woman does, but I've also been thinking a lot about what's happening in the world. We've had really interesting discussions."

As for how she's staying positive amid such a tumultuous time, McCain revealed she does so by keeping up with friends and reaching out to people.

"This isn't my favorite time in the world in general," she said. "I think everybody feels that, no matter who you are, if you have kids, don't have kids, everyone I know is going through a challenging time just because we're in a time of such social change, social unrest, divisiveness, the election."

"I think everybody... is just white knuckling it to the election," she continued. "That's how I feel. Everybody is just sort of bracing to see what happens."

Season 24 of The View is currently airing on ABC.