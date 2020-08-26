Meghan McCain Shares Pics, Videos and Memories of Her Late Dad, John

Meghan McCain is sharing some of her favorite memories of her late father, John McCain. On Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the politician's death due to cancer, Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Twitter to pay tribute to her dad.

Sharing a photo of her and the former senator taken from behind, Meghan wrote, "Two years today. 742 days. Miss you every single one."

In a second post, the View co-host admitted that the day was turning out to be "harder than I thought it'd be," before sharing "a few memories of my dad that I hope make all of us smile." The first was a video of John making bacon.

Two years today. 742 days. Miss you every single one. pic.twitter.com/JXYcg0qESE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

"This was one time when I asked for a BLT for lunch and he decided to cook 100 lbs. of bacon," she remembered. "He loved to grill and cook and it was never healthy, ever."

Today is harder than I thought it would be... so here are few memories of my Dad that I hope make all of us smile.



1. This was one time when I asked for a BLT for lunch and he decided to cook 100lbs of bacon. He loved to grill and cook and it was never healthy, ever. pic.twitter.com/disJNz5rgP — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

Next came a clip of the late politician making ribs on the grill, with Meghan revealing that "no one can imitate [the recipe] perfectly but we try."

His ribs were dry with a special combination of ingredients I can’t share all of it except he used ⁦@HogsBreathDesFL⁩ seasoning and it’s the only way I like my ribs. This was always my go to when he asked what we wanted for dinner. No one can imitate it perfectly but we try pic.twitter.com/VGFSYLBHRx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

A pic of the father-daughter duo dressed to the nines followed, with Meghan making a silly face as her dad grinned at the camera.

"He absolutely hated wearing a tuxedo more than maybe anything," she shared. "I was trying to make him laugh in this photo."

He absolutely hated wearing a tuxedo more than maybe anything. I was trying to make him laugh in this photo. pic.twitter.com/GQfFcAYyLg — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

Meghan also a shared a pic of her late dad with his dog, Burma, who "only loved him and would follow him everywhere and go ballistic when he wasn’t around."

This is his dog Burma who only loved him and would follow him everywhere and go ballistic when he wasn’t around. pic.twitter.com/gEdRJqBfqA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

The 35-year-old TV personality additionally posted a black-and-white pic, gushing that John "loved being a dad," before sharing more about their relationship.

"We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humor the most. Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him," she wrote alongside a screenshot from one of their FaceTime calls. "Thank you for letting me share with you. He also loved ⁦@Twitter."

He loved being a Dad. pic.twitter.com/spblKs1yCT — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humor the most.



Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him.



Thank you for letting me share with you. He also loved ⁦@Twitter⁩ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5HLdfmM1ya — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 25, 2020

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, a longtime friend of the late politician, also remembered John on Twitter, calling him "a genuine American hero" and a "true friend."

"John McCain never stopped pushing me and our nation to be better," he wrote. "I miss him dearly."

Joe's praise came shortly after John's widow, Cindy McCain, spoke in support of him at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Two years ago, we lost a genuine American hero, and to me, a true friend. John McCain never stopped pushing me and our nation to be better. I miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/0xzoqjDFlP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 25, 2020

John McCain died on Aug. 25, 2018 in Cornville, Arizona. He was 81.

