Meghan McCain Shares Pics, Videos and Memories of Her Late Dad, John

Meghan McCain is sharing some of her favorite memories of her late father, John McCain. On Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the politician's death due to cancer, Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Twitter to pay tribute to her dad.
Sharing a photo of her and the former senator taken from behind, Meghan wrote, "Two years today. 742 days. Miss you every single one."
In a second post, the View co-host admitted that the day was turning out to be "harder than I thought it'd be," before sharing "a few memories of my dad that I hope make all of us smile." The first was a video of John making bacon.
"This was one time when I asked for a BLT for lunch and he decided to cook 100 lbs. of bacon," she remembered. "He loved to grill and cook and it was never healthy, ever."
Next came a clip of the late politician making ribs on the grill, with Meghan revealing that "no one can imitate [the recipe] perfectly but we try."
A pic of the father-daughter duo dressed to the nines followed, with Meghan making a silly face as her dad grinned at the camera.
"He absolutely hated wearing a tuxedo more than maybe anything," she shared. "I was trying to make him laugh in this photo."
Meghan also a shared a pic of her late dad with his dog, Burma, who "only loved him and would follow him everywhere and go ballistic when he wasn’t around."
The 35-year-old TV personality additionally posted a black-and-white pic, gushing that John "loved being a dad," before sharing more about their relationship.
"We talked a few times a day and I miss his laugh and dark sense of humor the most. Grief doesn’t get easier but in my experience the pain does get quieter in time. I still wake up every day missing him," she wrote alongside a screenshot from one of their FaceTime calls. "Thank you for letting me share with you. He also loved @Twitter."
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, a longtime friend of the late politician, also remembered John on Twitter, calling him "a genuine American hero" and a "true friend."
"John McCain never stopped pushing me and our nation to be better," he wrote. "I miss him dearly."
Joe's praise came shortly after John's widow, Cindy McCain, spoke in support of him at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
John McCain died on Aug. 25, 2018 in Cornville, Arizona. He was 81.
Watch the video below for more with the McCain family.
