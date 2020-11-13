Meghan McCain Trolls Donald Trump Using the Ultimate Meme of Her Late Dad John McCain

McCain shared a smiling photo of her late father, John McCain, which read, "I like people who don't lose Arizona." In the accompanying tweet, McCain called the meme "too funny."

The content of the meme appeared to be in response to previous comments Trump made about the late senator, who died in 2018 after a battle with cancer.

"I supported him for president. I raised a million dollars for him. That's a lot of money. I supported him. He lost. He let us down. He lost, so I never liked him as much after that 'cause I don't like losers," Trump said at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit, referencing the elder McCain's 2008 election loss to President Barak Obama. "... He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, OK?'"

In light of tonight’s news....



*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020

Andy Cohen responded to McCain's tweet, writing, "Karma is a nasty little lady." McCain seemed to agree, replying with a gif of Taylor Swift that read, "Look what you made me do."

McCain previously slammed Trump's comments to his son, Donald Trump Jr., during an episode of The View. Watch the video to see how that conversation panned out.