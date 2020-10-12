Meghan Trainor Says She Has Gestational Diabetes, But Notes She's 'Crushing' Pregnancy

Meghan Trainor is celebrating her last holiday season before welcoming her baby boy! The 26-year-old musician appeared on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she showed off her bow-wrapped baby bump in the virtual interview.

"I am so pregnant," she revealed, sharing that she's due to give birth in "early February."

Trainor admitted that she's enjoyed being pregnant while in quarantine, saying, "It was great not traveling, and if I felt sick, I was like, 'Well, at least I'm home and doing interviews like this.' I was so lucky for that."

'The Tonight Show'

The "My Kind of Present" singer did share that she had "one bump in the road" with her pregnancy.

"I got gestational diabetes, but so many women have it," she shared. "It was just the unknowing. I didn't know what it was. It's like a genetics thing. My mom had it and she didn't even give me a full warning."

Gestational diabetes can cause high blood sugar that can affect your pregnancy and your baby's health, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I just watch what I eat now. I write everything now," Trainor shared. "I check my blood. And we're good now. I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me and I'm winning. It's nice to know we're both healthy."

Trainor opened up to ET's Lauren Zima back in October about her COVID pregnancy.

"I don't want to do a baby shower because I'm too scared of corona," she said at the time. "I haven't bought a thing [for the nursery] because my mom is like, 'No, don't buy stuff yet. You get the gifts, and then you figure out what's left.' I think today is the day I'm going to go in -- I'm going to buy everything."