Melissa Etheridge Updates Fans on How She's Doing Following Her Son's Death

Melissa Etheridge is using her music to help soothe her soul. The 59-year-old "Come to My Window" singer took to Twitter on Monday to give fans an update following the tragic death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, last month.

"Hello my friends. I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house," she wrote. "It has healed me, greatly. While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love."

Etheridge added that she plans to make an announcement about her musical career shortly, adding, "In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music. I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes."

On May 13, Etheridge first shared the news of Beckett's death, telling her followers that her son died of opioid addiction.

"My heart is broken," she wrote at the time. "I am grateful for those who have reached out with the condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

She added of her son's battle with addiction, "We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now."

Etheridge is also mom to 13-year-old twins, son Miller and daughter Johnnie.